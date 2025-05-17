Ukraine rallied support from its Western allies on Friday after Kyiv and Moscow failed to agree to a ceasefire at their first direct talks in more than three years, with Russia presenting conditions that a Ukrainian source described as "non-starters."

Under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to end the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II, delegates from the warring countries met for the first time since March 2022, the month after Russia invaded its neighbor.

The talks in an Istanbul palace lasted well under two hours.