Former FBI director James Comey met with the U.S. Secret Service on Friday, after he was called in to discuss a social media post that Donald Trump's supporters claimed was a threat against the president, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Noem, in a post on X, said there was "an ongoing investigation" but gave no indication of whether Comey might be subject to further action.

The Secret Service, which is in charge of presidential security and is part of the Department of Homeland Security, interviewed Comey at the Washington field office on Friday afternoon, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity.