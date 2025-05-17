Australia's government said Saturday it was "appalled" by a Russian-controlled court's 13-year penal colony sentence for an Australian man who was captured while fighting for Ukraine.

Oscar Jenkins, a 33-year-old from Melbourne, was convicted of being a "mercenary in an armed conflict" by the court in Ukraine's Russian-occupied east Luhansk region, prosecutors said.

The former biology teacher was ordered to serve his time in a "strict regime penal colony."