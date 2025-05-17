People affected by a major wildfire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, earlier this year began moving into temporary housing in the northeastern city on Saturday.

Seven housing units, each about 30 to 40 square meters in size, were built on the grounds of a former elementary school in the city's Akasaki district.

On May 24, affected people will move into 26 housing units built on the grounds of a former junior high school in the Sanriku district.

The rent-free temporary housing will be available for two years in principle.

Temporary housing built on the grounds of a former elementary school in Akasaki, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday. | Jiji

Satoko Sodeno, 70, who lost her home in the fire, was busy assembling a bed in her unit on Saturday. While staying at an evacuation shelter, she was bothered by the sounds around her. Now, however, she said, "I don't have to worry about that."

Before the wildfire, Sodeno lived with her son and his family. Considering the size of the unit, she has decided to live alone for now. "I hope I can live with the rest of my family in two years," she said.

The wildfire began on Feb. 26, burning about 3,370 hectares and leaving one man dead before the city declared it extinguished on April 7. The fire also damaged 90 houses, 54 of which were completely destroyed.