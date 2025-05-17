Three people were taken to a hospital, with two of them in critical condition, after a possible gas leak occurred at an ENEOS oil refinery in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

One of the two in critical condition, a man in his 60s, is reportedly in cardiopulmonary arrest.

The company believes they may have inhaled hydrogen sulfide gas, according to informed sources.

At around 10 a.m., the city's fire department received an emergency call from the ENEOS Sakai Refinery reporting that workers had collapsed.

According to fire authorities, gas may have leaked from a pipe at a facility within the refinery, and the possible leak was confirmed to have stopped around 10:35 a.m.

The refinery is located in the Sakai-Semboku Coastal Industrial Zone.