A U.S. infant with a rare condition has become history's first patient to be treated with a personalized gene-editing technique that raises hopes for other people with obscure illnesses, doctors said Thursday.

The wee pioneer is KJ Muldoon, now a 9-and-a-half-month-old boy with chubby cheeks and big blue eyes.

Shortly after birth, he was diagnosed with a rare and serious condition called CPS1 deficiency.