The future of Poland's pro-EU government is riding on the country's presidential elections, which come at a fraught moment for Europe, analysts said ahead of the first round of voting on Sunday.

The electoral campaign in the European Union and NATO member largely revolved around foreign policy, showcasing a clash of philosophies over Poland's engagement with the EU and the United States.

"It was a kind of identity campaign," said Marcin Zaborowski, a fellow at think tank Globsec.