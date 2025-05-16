Germany's new government surprised NATO allies on Thursday by putting forward plans to boost defense spending, to meet a target of 5% of GDP demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made the pledge a day after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in office for just over a week, said his coalition government intends to have "the strongest conventional army in Europe."
NATO chief Mark Rutte has floated a plan for members to hit the 5% goal by spending 3.5% of GDP on military spending and 1.5% on other security measures such as infrastructure and cyber defense.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.