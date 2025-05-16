Almost half of full-time workers whose spouses are working say they are struggling financially, according to a survey released Thursday by job-matching company Mynavi.

The survey, which was conducted on married workers in dual-income households, found that 46% of them feel financially strained. Respondents reported an average household income of ¥8.06 million ($55,500), but said their ideal income would be ¥11.26 million — a gap of ¥3.2 million.

The study, which collected responses in November from 3,000 men and women between the ages of 20 and 59, highlighted the economic stress felt by many working couples, even though 85.8% of respondents said their partner had a full-time, salaried position.