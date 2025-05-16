The Self-Defense Forces have expanded their operations in the world amid a worsening security environment, under the security legislation allowing the country's limited exercise of its collective self-defense rights, which the government adopted 10 years ago.

Japan has enhanced cooperation with its ally, the United States, and other friendly nations in the face of challenges such as China's maritime expansion. At the same time, it is increasingly important to strengthen civilian control over the SDF as their role grows.

"The steady implementation of security and defense cooperation, whose expansion has been made possible by the peace and security legislation, will contribute more actively to regional and international peace and security," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference Wednesday, exactly 10 years after the Cabinet approved the legislation on May 14, 2015.