Aska Pharmaceutical has applied to sell its emergency contraceptive pill Norlevo without a prescription, according to a recent announcement by the company, marking a potential shift in Japan’s approach to reproductive health care.

The application, which was originally submitted in June 2024, is progressing following amendments to an act on pharmaceutical and medical devices that passed on Wednesday and will take effect in 2027. The government began examining the switch to over-the-counter use for such medication in 2021, with a trial run beginning in 2023 that offers them at some pharmacies without a prescription. Aska filed the application in 2024 to be able to respond to potential demand should it be approved, the company said in a news release.

As a result of the legal revisions, Norlevo could fall under the new classification of "specific guidance-required drug," meaning that it can be sold over the counter under the supervision of pharmacists, but not online.