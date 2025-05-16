Parliament passed a bill on Friday to allow the government to take proactive steps to prevent serious cyberattacks.
The Upper House passed the active cyber defense bill with majority support spanning the ruling bloc and the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.
The legislation calls for the respect of the secrecy of communications, a provision added as a result of deliberations at the Lower House.
