Parliament enacted bills on Friday to revise laws to make criminal procedures digital, including allowing investigative authorities to receive search and arrest warrants online.

The House of Councilors, the upper chamber, approved the bills with a majority vote including votes from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The revised laws, including the revised criminal procedures law, are expected to take effect by the end of fiscal 2026, which begins in April next year.

So far, police officers have been required to visit courts for warrants, a procedure that takes time even in case of emergency. After the new laws go into effect, they will be able to receive warrants in the form of electronic data and show them on the screen of tablet devices for enforcement.

The revised laws will make trial records digital to allow lawyers to view them online.

Trials using a video link will become more available. Victims of criminal offenses reluctant to join defendants in court will be allowed to attend remotely.

Businesses will be allowed to submit electronic data to investigative authorities online. So far, authorities have been required to seize even chats on social media in the form of memory devices.

Investigative authorities will be allowed to order social media operators to keep their submission of information secret for up to a year.