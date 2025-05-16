To address labor shortages, the government is considering adding three more sectors to the list of fields covered by its program to grant residency status to foreign workers who have what are being called "specified skills," informed sources said Thursday.

The government unveiled a field-specific operation policy at the day's meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, aiming to have it approved at a Cabinet meeting in December after an examination by a government panel of experts.

The three sectors — distribution warehouse management, services that supply sheets and towels to hotels and other accommodation facilities, as well as resource recycling that includes waste treatment — are all struggling to secure workers.

To help alleviate the shortage, the government believes it is essential to accept foreign workers in the three sectors.

The program currently designates 16 fields for Type 1 residency status given to those with certain skill levels. They are allowed to work in Japan for up to five years.

It also sets 11 sectors for Type 2 residency status, granted to those with higher skill levels. This status allows them to live in the country permanently.

The government also plans to add the three sectors, including distribution warehouse management, to the list of industries covered by a new skill development program for foreign workers set to be introduced in April 2027. This will increase the number of designated business segments covered by the program to 17.