Trade chiefs from some of the world’s biggest economies will compete for access to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as they seek to advance negotiations with Washington when they gather this week for a conference in South Korea.

Greer travels to the resort island of Jeju to join his counterparts at the meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation members on Thursday and Friday, less than a week after he helped the U.S. and China agree on a temporary cut in tariffs.

Representatives from member states will likely swap views on how to operate in a global trade environment shaken up by U.S. President Donald Trump’s barrage of tariffs. Many of them will also seek talks with Greer to try to blunt the impact of Trump’s trade policies with those bilateral meetings contrasting with APEC’s longstanding objectives of furthering free trade through multilateral cooperation.