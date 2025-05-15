A hard-right lawmaker who supports U.S. President Donald Trump could win Sunday's presidential election in Romania, while polls put two more MAGA-fans in second and third place in a Polish vote, amid a political shift in Central Europe that could widen rifts in the European Union.

George Simion, a nationalist who campaigns to "Make Romania Great Again," opposes military aid to Ukraine and is critical of the EU's leadership, decisively won the first round of the ballot on May 4. He has been ahead in most polls ahead of a May 18 run-off vote against centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, though the most recent survey put them neck-and-neck.

A Simion victory could destabilize the EU and NATO member and have repercussions also in the EU, especially when it comes to issues that require unanimity, diplomats and experts said.