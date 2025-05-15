For years, Luis Treminio has provided guidance to farmers in El Salvador, using a U.S.-backed famine monitoring system to boost crop production and help prevent hunger.

Armed with public bulletins and regular food security alerts produced by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), Treminio would relay the critical data to farmers.

But it was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and has been operating at sharply reduced capacity since U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a spending freeze on USAID in January.