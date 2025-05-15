Some 70% of children from Japanese households with an annual income of less than ¥3 million ($20,540) take no enrichment lesson outside of school education, according to a survey by a nonprofit organization.

Gaps are also seen in ways children spend after-school hours at home between low-income and other households.

"Disparities in after-school experiences may give broad impacts on children's learning and upbringing," said an official at Houkago NPO Afterschool, the organization.