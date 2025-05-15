It's a cold, wet morning and frigid air is seeping through the open doors of a college gymnasium in Tokyo. But that doesn't seem to worry Soichiro Kakimoto and 30 other young businessmen as they gear up for their weekend routine: cheerleading.
"Smile when times are tough!" shouts a tall man with an eager smile. The others — all dressed in dark suits and ties — pump their fists and jam to the upbeat music that fills the space.
Their chants echo through the gymnasium.
