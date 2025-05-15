Russia has informed Japan that it will conduct shooting drills in waters north of Shikotan, one of the four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido claimed by Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The Japanese government has lodged a protest with Russia, Hayashi said at a news conference Wednesday. In Japan, the four islands are collectively called the Northern Territories.

The drill will be held through June 15 in an area that includes Japanese territorial waters.

"Russia's military buildup on the four islands goes against our country's position on these islands and is unacceptable," Hayashi said.

He also said that Russian authorities have extended to Saturday the suspension of passage rights for foreign warships and government ships in the waters around the four islands from the initial period through May 1, which was announced in April.

Hayashi said that the Japanese government has also protested that move as unacceptable.