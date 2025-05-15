As prefectural governors in Japan seek closer collaboration with the central government to tackle rapid population declines, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government remains cautious about fully committing to the effort.
Tokyo officials are pushing back against arguments that blame the dwindling national population partly on the concentration of people and businesses in the capital.
Overcoming the "Tokyo versus local areas" divide appears to be a key factor in advancing regional revitalization.
