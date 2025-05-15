Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of the Japanese American National Museum (JANM), has expressed sadness about grant cuts by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, in an interview with Jiji Press.

JANM invites teachers from all over the country to its workshops on the history of the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.

The Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has stopped funding for the National Endowment for the Humanities, which financially supports museums and libraries. The move has affected JANM, leading it to suspend the workshop program.