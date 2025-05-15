The industry ministry on Wednesday released a report by an expert panel featuring a goal of increasing the number of cybersecurity experts to 50,000 by 2030.

Specifically, Japan hopes to double the number of people with the Registered Information Security Specialist national license established in 2016. As of last month, about 24,000 people had obtained the qualification.

As experts with cybersecurity knowledge, license holders are tasked with crafting cybersecurity measures and dealing with cyberattacks at companies.

A private survey has shown that Japan faces a cybersecurity expert shortage of about 110,000 people, highlighting an urgent need to nurture such professionals.

Registered Information Security Specialist license holders are required to pay a fee of over ¥100,000 every three years to take courses to renew their license.

In the report, the panel suggested that license holders be exempt from some courses from fiscal 2026 if they are already helping companies with cybersecurity measures.