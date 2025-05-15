Tokyo police have arrested five people for alleged fraudulent purchases of heated tobacco products with stolen credit card information at a convenience store in the city.

The suspects include Mitsuyoshi Ugajin, the 50-year-old owner of the convenience store in Shinjuku Ward, and Pham Thi Thanh Hang, a 26-year-old Vietnamese national.

The five were arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of buying some 2,800 boxes of heated tobacco products, worth about ¥1.64 million, at the convenience store using the Apple Pay iD contactless payment service over 167 times from Nov. 8 to 10 last year.

At the convenience store, similar incidents occurred from May to November 2024, causing some ¥100 million in damage, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Credit card information of 148 people, believed to have been stolen through phishing, had been registered to the payment service installed on smartphones. The suspects apparently aimed to resell heated tobacco products overseas.

Offline payment, whose inappropriate use is unstoppable when smartphone signals are cut, was used for the crime. The purchases were limited to less than ¥10,000 each.

The fraudulent purchases came to light when Aeon Financial Service, the issuer of the credit cards involved, consulted the police.

In March this year, Aeon Financial said that credit card fraud using offline payment had drastically increased since spring last year, leaving tens of thousands of customers facing ¥9.9 billion in damage in total.

No damage has been confirmed since Aeon Financial has taken new preventive measures, according to the company.