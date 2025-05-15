A search continued Thursday for an Air Self-Defense Force training aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff from an ASDF base in Aichi Prefecture a day earlier, with the jet's two crew members feared dead.

Aerial, underwater and ground searches at the crash site — a large reservoir in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture — have recovered pieces of the T-4 training aircraft and some of the crew's equipment, including part of a helmet, Defense Ministry officials said. Oil slicks had earlier been spotted floating on the surface of the reservoir.

The aircraft, which was bound for Nyutabaru Air Base in Miyazaki Prefecture, had taken off from Komaki Air Base in the city of Komaki on Wednesday afternoon, disappearing from radar just two minutes after departing the base, according to the officials.