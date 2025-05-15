Ko Min said he found his son and daughter's bodies in the ruins of a schoolhouse in central Myanmar, moments after a deadly airstrike that witnesses said came as a military jet circled the village.
"One had no face and one's body was cut. They were cuddling their books," the 43-year-old said, speaking under a pseudonym.
"My heart is broken. I value my children more than my own life."
