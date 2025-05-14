China may within a decade possess scores of orbiting missiles with nuclear payloads capable of reaching the U.S. with much shorter flight times than traditional intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the Defense Intelligence Agency said Tuesday.

The agency released a chart as a prelude to a White House announcement regarding threats to the U.S. that the "Golden Dome" missile defense umbrella, a priority of President Donald Trump, would counter.

The chart depicted potential advancements in increased traditional ICBM capabilities among adversaries, including China, Iran and Russia. China, according to the chart, could field as many as 700 nuclear-tipped ICBMs by 2035 up from 400 today; Iran 60, up from none today. Russia’s inventory could grow to 400 from 350 now.