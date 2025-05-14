Tributes poured in from across Latin America on Tuesday following the death of Uruguay's former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica, an ex-guerrilla fighter revered by the left for his humility and progressive politics.

The iconic 89-year-old — who spent a dozen years behind bars for revolutionary activity — died of cancer after announcing in January that the disease had spread and he would stop treatment.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, guide and leader. We will miss you greatly, old friend," Uruguay's current president, Yamandu Orsi, posted on X.