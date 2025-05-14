Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won an election last month vowing to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump, unveiled a new Cabinet on Tuesday that he said would help urgently define a new relationship with Washington.

Carney cut the number of ministers to 29 from the 39 under predecessor Justin Trudeau, but kept some key players in their positions, such as Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Dominic LeBlanc, who is in charge of U.S. trade.

Carney met Trump in Washington last week but did not secure any removal of tariffs the U.S. president has imposed on Canadian exports.