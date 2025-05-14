Lyle and Erik Menendez, who have spent more than three decades behind bars for the grisly shotgun murders of their parents in the family's luxury Beverly Hills home, could soon walk free after a judge on Tuesday reduced their life sentences.

The ruling came after an emotional court hearing in Los Angeles during which the men took full responsibility for the 1989 double killing.

"I do believe they've done enough over the last 35 years that one day they should get that chance" to be freed, Judge Michael Jesic said.