Starting May 26, individuals from Taiwan will be allowed to list "Taiwan," rather than "China," as their place of origin in Japan's family registration system.

The change comes under a revised Justice Ministry ordinance. The revision updates the nationality field in the family register to a country or region of origin field, allowing for greater flexibility in self-identification.

China, which regards Taiwan as an integral part of its territory, has protested the revision. By contrast, residents of Taiwanese descent in Japan and their support groups have welcomed the change.