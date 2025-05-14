Starting May 26, individuals from Taiwan will be allowed to list "Taiwan," rather than "China," as their place of origin in Japan's family registration system.
The change comes under a revised Justice Ministry ordinance. The revision updates the nationality field in the family register to a country or region of origin field, allowing for greater flexibility in self-identification.
China, which regards Taiwan as an integral part of its territory, has protested the revision. By contrast, residents of Taiwanese descent in Japan and their support groups have welcomed the change.
