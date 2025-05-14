A body found inside the cab of a truck that fell into a sinkhole in Saitama Prefecture in January has been identified as the truck's 74-year-old driver, prefectural police said Wednesday.

The body was found on May 2 after the truck fell into the sinkhole created at the center of an intersection in the city of Yashio on Jan. 28.

The road collapse is believed to have been caused by the rupture of a sewage pipe beneath the road.