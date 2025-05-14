A revamp of a quiescent Liberal Democratic Party task force on Japan’s Indo-Pacific strategy on Wednesday served as a golden opportunity to bring together some of the conservative voices most critical of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's conduct.

The task force will provide an opportunity for lawmakers to deepen their understanding of Japan’s diplomatic strategy and its role in the region, former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who serves as the head of the panel, said in initial remarks.

“The environment around us has changed dramatically from a time of peace to a time of seeming emergency,” said Aso, currently serving as a chief adviser of the LDP.