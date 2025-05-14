The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Tuesday approved draft legislation for pension system reform at a meeting of the party's decision-making General Council.

The government aims to adopt the legislation at a Cabinet meeting Friday and submit it to the current session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Before the General Council meeting, executives of the LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, held talks, agreeing to work for the enactment of the legislation during the Diet session ending in June.