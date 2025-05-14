The Norwegian Nobel Institute plans to hold an event in Japan in July to call for nuclear disarmament, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The institute, the secretariat of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, is expected to promote nuclear disarmament through the Tokyo event.

The event comes after the committee awarded last year's Nobel Peace Prize to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, which pushes for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

In addition, this year marks the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the committee who handed the Peace Prize medal and certificate to representatives of Nihon Hidankyo at last year's award ceremony, may visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki to coincide with the event.