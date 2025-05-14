East Japan Railway (JR East) will launch training programs in the current fiscal year to March next year for foreign nationals seeking certification as specified skilled workers in railway maintenance.
The training follows the addition of the railway sector in March 2024 to the list of eligible industries under Japan's specified skilled worker system, which is designed to secure work-ready personnel from overseas amid acute labor shortages.
JR East is also encouraging other railway operators to join the initiative.
