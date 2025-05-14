Japanese retailers are turning to California-grown rice, known as Calrose, as an alternative to Japanese rice, which remains pricey and hard to come by.

On Tuesday, major retailer Aeon held a Calrose tasting event at the U.S. embassy in Tokyo, where it revealed it will start selling the “Karoyaka” variety from June 6.

“For Japan’s largest supermarket chain to offer 100% U.S.-grown Calrose rice in its stores across the country is truly a historic moment,” said U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass.