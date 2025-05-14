Taiwanese lawmakers revised a nuclear power bill that effectively opens the door for a restart of the island’s atomic plants, underscoring a wider policy shift as its energy demand grows and geopolitical tensions worsen.

Under the amended law, nuclear plants that could previously only operate for 40 years will be allowed to renew or extend their licenses for up to 20 years at a time, according to Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu. The revision also allows operators to apply for license renewal before or after it expires.

Energy security is a critical issue for Taiwan, which has sought to phase out its nuclear industry but has also been forced to contend with the needs of a vital chipmaking industry and an uncomfortable reliance on imported fossil fuel. Concerns have increased as Beijing exerts more pressure and the technology industry’s power demands soar.