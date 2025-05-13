The soft, waxy "solid refrigerant" being investigated in a U.K. laboratory may not look very exciting, but its unusual properties promise an air-conditioning revolution that could eliminate the need for greenhouse gases.

The substance's temperature can vary by more than 50 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) under pressure, and unlike the gases currently used in appliances solid refrigerants, it does not leak.

"They don't contribute to global warming, but also they are potentially more energy efficient," said Xavier Moya, a professor of materials physics at the University of Cambridge.