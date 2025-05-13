Peering through a microscope, food scientist Raquel Gomez studies microorganisms that add nutrients and preserve tortillas for several weeks without refrigerators — a luxury in impoverished Mexican communities.
The humble tortilla is a Mexican staple, consumed in tacos and other dishes by millions every day, from the Latin American nation's arid northern deserts to its tropical southern jungle.
Most Mexicans buy fresh corn tortillas from small neighborhood shops.
