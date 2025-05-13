It was the kind of week that would make even a seasoned diplomat’s head spin: China trade talks, India-Pakistan truce, a ceasefire with the Houthis and Iran nuclear negotiations. Not to mention a Gaza hostage release, new trade framework with the U.K. and the tantalizing prospect of ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

For U.S. President Donald Trump’s boosters, these are proof that his hard-charging "America First" foreign and trade policies are yielding results better and faster than his predecessors could only imagine.

At the same time, crucial elements remain unresolved on Iran as well as Ukraine, with Russia so far balking at a ceasefire, while India has disputed some U.S. claims about its role in mediation efforts. Along with other norms, Trump’s White House has jettisoned the diplomatic tradition of quietly building consensus among allies or between adversaries, opting instead to negotiate in public and in real time.