Princess Aiko will visit Ishikawa Prefecture for two days from Sunday to see the work there to rebuild areas affected by the January 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

It will be the first visit to disaster-hit areas by the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

On Sunday, the princess will arrive at Kanazawa by shinkansen. She will then head to the city of Nanao to inspect a local festival exhibition facility and a meeting place for people living in temporary housing.

The next day, she will travel to the town of Shika and visit makeshift stores, including a supermarket. She also plans to inspect the work of volunteers helping with the recovery before returning to Tokyo later that day, according to the agency.

She was initially scheduled to visit the earthquake-hit areas in September last year. The trip was canceled, however, due to heavy rain, which caused further damage there. Since then, the agency and the Ishikawa prefectural government have been rescheduling her visit.