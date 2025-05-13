As the 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka marks one month Tuesday since its April 13 opening, the event continues to draw crowds, though daily attendance remains below government expectations.

Experts say the real test will come in August when higher turnout is expected, prompting calls for enhanced heat and crowd control measures. There is also growing anticipation surrounding high-level diplomatic opportunities and the event’s economic ripple effects.

The Japanese government has projected 28.2 million visitors over the course of the Osaka Expo, which runs through Oct. 13 — an average of 150,000 attendees daily. So far, that benchmark has yet to be met on any single day, but past expos have typically seen a sharp increase in turnout during the latter half of their runs.