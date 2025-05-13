A 15-year-old junior high school student who has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 84-year-old woman has told investigators he "just wanted to kill someone," authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, from the city of Chiba, has admitted to the killing, telling investigators “I didn’t care who it was,” in what police believe was an indiscriminate attack. The teen was turned over to prosecutors the same day.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday in the city’s Wakaba Ward. A passerby discovered the victim, Yayoi Takahashi, lying on the street with stab wounds to her back, lying in a pool of blood, and immediately called emergency services. Police were unable to find the murder weapon at the scene.