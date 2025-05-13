Japan's efforts to lower the price of rice through the release of its stockpile may finally be making some progress, albeit at a snail's pace.

The average supermarket price of 5 kilograms of rice dropped last week for the first time since December, falling ¥19 to ¥4,214. This amounts to a 0.4% decline from the week starting April 28, the farm ministry announced Monday.

However, the hefty ¥4,000 price tag is still more than double the price from the same period last year.