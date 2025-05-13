Japan's efforts to lower the price of rice through the release of its stockpile may finally be making some progress, albeit at a snail's pace.
The average supermarket price of 5 kilograms of rice dropped last week for the first time since December, falling ¥19 to ¥4,214. This amounts to a 0.4% decline from the week starting April 28, the farm ministry announced Monday.
However, the hefty ¥4,000 price tag is still more than double the price from the same period last year.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.