Taiwan conducted its first live-fire test of the U.S.-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems on Monday, marking a significant step in bolstering its ability to deter a potential Chinese invasion.

The Taiwanese military fired tens of test rockets into an exclusion zone in the Pacific Ocean, marking the first time it has shown its HIMARS systems to the public after taking delivery of them in October. The platform can be equipped with missiles capable of striking targets up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) away — well beyond China’s southeastern coast, significantly enhancing Taiwan’s strike capabilities, both in range and precision.

Supplying Taiwan with a weapons system that proved devastatingly effective in Ukraine’s efforts to defend against the Russian invasion was once considered politically sensitive in Washington. The U.S. had long been hesitant to provide Taiwan with offensive weapons capable of striking targets on the other side of the strait that separates it from China. The Trump administration’s approval of the HIMARS sale in his first term marked a turning point, signaling U.S. support for expanding Taiwan’s deterrence options.