India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his government won’t hesitate to use force to neutralize terrorist camps in Pakistan, calling it a "new normal” in relations with its neighbor.

The operation "has struck a new line in the fight against terror, a new yardstick, a new normal,” Modi said in a TV address, marking his first public remarks since the Indian strikes on May 7.

The two countries have been involved in tit-for-tat military strikes after India carried out the operation against what it described as terrorist camps inside Pakistan. The action was in response to gunmen killing 26 civilians — mainly tourists — in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region in April. India has accused Pakistan of involvement, which Islamabad denies.