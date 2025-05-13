India and Pakistan have announced a ceasefire after coming close to all-out conflict, but citizens on both sides are vying to control public perceptions by peddling disinformation on social media.

Platforms such as Facebook and X are still flooded with misrepresented footage of the attacks that killed at least 60 people and sent thousands fleeing. Fact-checkers have debunked many of the clips, which actually show the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or the war in Ukraine.

Indian and Pakistani media outlets have also amplified misinformation, including false or unverifiable claims of military victories that experts say have exacerbated tensions and contributed to a flood of hate speech.