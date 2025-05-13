Philippine voters appear to have delivered a blow to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and a boost to the rival Duterte clan, whose members and allies outperformed expectations in Monday’s midterm elections.

Ex-President Rodrigo Duterte looks set to become mayor of Davao City despite his detention by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, according to election results released by GMA News. His two sons lead other races.

But the clan’s biggest win is in the Senate, where Duterte-backed candidates are on course to win at least four of 12 seats up for grabs, more than surveys had indicated. That result, and the family’s strong showing in its southern stronghold, may discourage some senators from voting for her conviction in the upcoming trial in the chamber.