The first white South Africans granted refugee status under a program initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump boarded a plane to leave from the country's main international airport in Johannesburg on Sunday.

A queue of white citizens with airport trolleys full of luggage, much of it wrapped in theft-proof cellophane, waited to have their passports stamped, a Reuters reporter saw, before they entered the departure lounge for their charter flight.

"One of the conditions of the permit was to ensure that they were vetted in case one of them has a criminal issue pending," South African transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said, adding that 49 passengers had been cleared.